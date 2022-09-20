Rupee sheds another 99 paisas against dollar

Pakistan rupee on Tuesday depreciated by99 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 239.90; against the previous day’s closing of Rs 237.91. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 242.5 and Rs 244.8 respectively. The price of Euro increased by Rs 1.71and closed at Rs 239.07 against the last day’s closing of Rs 237.36. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.66, whereas an increase of Rs 2.35 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 273.18 as compared to its last closing of Rs 270.83. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 27 paisa each to close at Rs 65.04 and Rs 63.53 respectively.