King Charles ‘love child’ wants to ‘hug’ brother Prince Harry. King Charles and Camilla’s love child thinks he would have a lot in common with his alleged youngest brother, Prince Harry. Simon Dorante-Day is eager to meet the Duke of Sussex and believes he has an innate ‘bond’ with the 38-year-old. “I think Harry and I have an awful lot in common, very much so,” he told 7NEWS.com.au. “Of all the royals, Harry and I would see eye-to-eye the most and I would very much welcome the opportunity to meet with him. “Obviously nothing public or high-profile, and not just he and I as well. I believe my wife, Elvianna, and Meghan would also have a lot in common also. “The chance for all of us to talk one-on-one would be very enlightening.” Dorante-Day went on to share the similarities between him and Prince Harry. “We are both the black sheep of the royal family, I would say we have that bond,” said the dad-of-nine. “And I believe Harry would be receptive to my plight. He got f***ed over by his dad, he has a bone to pick with Charles, just like I do. “The first thing I’d do if I met them is I’d give them a big hug – I think they need one, to be honest,” he said. The King mentions both his sons. On the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Charles says: “I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”. #KingCharles pic.twitter.com/j3tgwIh1l8 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 9, 2022