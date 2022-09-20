Prince Harry accused of not singing ‘God Save The King’ at Queen’s funeral

The British royal family and more than 2,000 mourners arrived at Westminster Abbey on Monday for Queen Elizabeth’s burial. They honored the king by singing ‘God Save the King,’ but numerous witnesses noted that Prince Harry did not participate in the anthem. On Twitter and other social media sites, a short video of Prince pretending to be silent has gone viral.

The Duke of Sussex is seen gazing around and not frequently mouthing the phrases. His actions sparked a frenzy of online debate.

Many Twitter users called the Prince “disrespectful.”

The user commented on the post, “Prince Harry not singing the national anthem.” In the comments section of the post, some readers expressed their displeasure with Prince Harry’s conduct, while others backed him by saying they could see him singing.

“I’m not sure who needs to hear this, but it now applies to the King as well,” the user continued.

“Allow him a chance. He hasn’t learned the new words yet, therefore it’s changed from the previous time he sang it,” wrote a user in the post’s comment area.

Another person stated, “I can see Harry twitching his lips. He’s definitely not singing karaoke-style, but he clearly makes the “Qu” sound and closes his mouth at the end. You’re a vile non.”

A third person added, “Edward was also not singing. When you’re emotional, I think it’s difficult to sing.”

Harry sat in the same row as his father, King Charles III, the Queen consort, and his stepmother Camilla. Throughout the service, he was accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle.