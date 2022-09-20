Al-Jalil Developers organizes Marina Sports City at Al-Noor Orchard Housing Scheme

Chairman Al-Jalil Group of Companies Ch. Nasrullah Warraich and C.E.O Al-Noor Orchard Malik Khalid Dhudi inaugurated Marina Sports City Residencia along with M.D. Al-Jalil Developers Fraz Hassan Warraich.

The winners of the commonwealth games 2022 and young athletes of Pakistan were incentivized with cash prizes and medals for their incredible achievements in the ceremony. The event proceeded with an explanatory product brief on Marina Sports City Residencia by the Senior Marketing Manager, Abdullah Hashmi. Later, the Commercial Director, Sardar Aslam Warraich announced the news of possession of Al-Noor Orchard Block C to their customers along with the earth-breaking ceremony of West Marina in the coming days. He highlighted the efforts of Al-Jalil Developers, and their commitment to improving the quality of life in Lahore west by providing state-of-the-art facilities. The event concluded with an energetic performance by the famous singer Malkoo.