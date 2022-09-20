Angelina visits Pakistan for humanitarian relief

Hollywood star and humanitarian, Angelina Jolie arrived in Pakistan to visit the flood-hit regions of Pakistan with the International Rescue Committee.

International humanitarian and UNHRC envoy, Angelina Jolie with the team of the global humanitarian organization, International Rescue Committee (IRC) arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday, on her visit to flood-ravaged areas of Pakistan, ARY news reported.

According to the details, Jolie visited the flood-hit region of Dadu in Sindh via boat to meet the flood-affected women and spoke to them about their needs.

With the record monsoon rains and glacial melt in northern areas of the country, the catastrophic floods have impacted nearly 33 million people in Pakistan, sweeping away homes, crops, bridges, roads and livestock, with the total damage amounting to $30 billion.

With one-third of the country previously submerged under flood water and more rains forecasted, Jolie is visiting Pakistan to witness the situation, have direct interaction with the flood affectees about their needs and devise steps to prevent more of such calamitous situations in future.

“Ms Jolie is visiting to witness and gain understanding of the situation, and to hear from people affected directly about their needs, and about steps to prevent such suffering in the future,” read the statement by IRC.

Jolie is said to visit ‘IRC’s emergency response operations’ as well as ‘local organizations’ assisting displaced people like Afghan refugees during her trip.

Moreover, Jolie will “highlight the need for urgent support for the Pakistani people and long-term solutions to address the multiplying crises of climate change, human displacement and protracted insecurity” witnessed on a global level. “The climate crisis is destroying lives and futures in Pakistan, with severe consequences especially for women and children. The resulting economic loss from these floods will likely lead to food insecurity and an increase in violence against women and girls,” stated Shabnam Baloch – country director of Pakistan at IRC.

“We need immediate support to reach people in urgent need and long-term investments to stop climate change from destroying our collective futures.”

It is pertinent to mention that Jolie previously visited Pakistan and met the victims of 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods.