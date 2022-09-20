Soldier martyred thwarting terrorist attack from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan Army soldier has embraced martyrdom while thwarting a terrorist attack from Afghanistan in bordering Dwatoi area of North Waziristan district.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on September 19, the terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on the Pakistani troops in general area Dwatoi, which was responded in a befitting manner.

As per credible intelligence reports, the terrorists suffered heavy casualties. Sepoy Nazar Muhammad (34), a resident of Jaffarabad, fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat during the exchange of fire.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against it and expects that the Interim Afghan Government will not allow conduct of such activities, in future,” ISPR said.

The Pakistan Army, it added, was determined to defend the country’s borders against the menace of terrorism and “such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.