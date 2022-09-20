UAE Red Crescent starts building group camps for flood-hit families

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Red Crescent has expanded its field work in the flood-hit southern Pakistan by building group camps for displaced families, the UAE embassy in Pakistan said.

Deadly floods, brought on by torrential monsoon rains, have affected 33 million Pakistanis, inflicted billions of dollars in damage, and killed over 1,500 people since mid-June.

The deluges have forced hundreds of thousands out of homes, who have been forced to stay under the open sky, and brave hunger and diseases, Arab News reported .

“The UAE Red Crescent expands its field relief work in Sindh region and starts building collective group camps for the displaced families from floods affected areas,” the UAE embassy said on Twitter.

“These projects included major essential service such as shelter, water, sanitation, food and families empowerment.” The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, has been leading humanitarian relief efforts in Pakistan since the deluges wreaked havoc in the South Asian country.

The Gulf state has so far sent more than 40 flights carrying tons of relief goods, including food, temporary shelters and medicines, to Pakistan.