LAHORE: FACES Pakistan and Caritas Austria, in a simple ceremony, dispatched a truck full of relief goods for the flood affectees.

On this occasion, FACES Pakistan President Javed William said that the relief truck has ration bags, tents and mosquito nets containing essential items for 100 families.

He said that before this most of work regarding relief was done in Sanghar, Nowshera, Pashteen and DG Khan etc by the FACES Pakistan and Caritas Austria.

He also appealed to the entire nation to help their brothers and sisters in the hour of sorrow.

Expressing their views, Caritas representatives Andreas and Christoph praised the spirit of the Pakistani nation and said that it is admirable that people who love humanity around the world were fully supporting the Pakistani people.

They also said that Austrian people will stand by Pakistani community in this disaster and they will contribute to the relief package for the flood affected.

Representing the Youth Council for Interfaith Peace and Harmony, Saira Butt and Balbeer Singh said that they had collected funds with the help of youth belonging to different sectors and from social media platform.

They also said that whenever there was a time of trouble in Pakistan, the youth of all religions played an exemplary role.

Board members of FACES Pakistan Dr Syed Mubasher Ali, Ali Afzal, Barsila John and a large number of youth from different religions were present on this occasion.