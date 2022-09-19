Kriti Sanon and Prabhas having strong feelings for eachother? The ‘Adipurush’ duo, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are dating; both the actors have ‘strong feelings’ for each other, confirmed their co-stars.

The ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Mimi’ stars had come together for the pan-Indian title ‘Adipurush’, and if reports are to be believed, the two developed a liking for each other on the sets of the film.

The conjecture around the rumored couple began last month when Sanon, in her ‘Koffee With Karan’ appearance, dialed the co-star in the calling segment, which was received by Prabhas within seconds. Given the reserved and shy personality of Prabhas, the fans were pleasantly surprised by this gesture.

While it didn’t get much attention earlier, the co-stars of the actors from ‘Adipurush’ have confirmed that Prabas and Kriti indeed have ‘strong feelings’ for each other, however, are not in a rush in their romantic relationship and want to take it slow.

Quoting the sources involved in the film, Indian media outlets reported, “Kriti Sanon and Prabhas have bonded extremely well since day one on the sets.”

The co-star told the publication, “Everyone was surprised that how shy guy Prabhas is openly talking to Kriti and is so indulged in the conversation with her. There is something special about friendship that has been started but it is too early to jump the gun as it seems like they both are going very slow until they confirm anything to the world.”

While the linkups between co-stars are common while working on a project together or promoting a film, the sources confirmed that the two are still in contact and have their ‘bond intact’ after months of wrap-up.

“They never fail to make a call or message to each other and this only proves that they have this mutual admiration for each other but calling it a relationship will be too quick,” the insider stated.

“They indeed have a strong feeling for each other and only want it to get processed naturally and not rush.”

About their debut on-screen collab, ‘Adipurush’ – based on mythology epic ‘Ramayana’ – has been directed by Om Raut. The title also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh with the lead duo, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

Made on a massive budget of INR500 crore, the pan-Indian title is in the post-production stage and will hit theatres in January next year. It will be released in Hindi and Telugu.