SC to organize International Judicial Conference on Sept 23, 24

The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan, under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, is organizing a two-day conference on “Administration of Justice: 75 Years – Reflecting on the past and looking towards the future” from 23-24 September 23-24 at the Supreme Court. Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, being Chairman of the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), will chair the inauguration and closing ceremonies of the conference.

Dignitaries, including the chief justice/judges, jurists, members from academia and experts on designated themes from all over the world will participate in the conference.

The conference is going to provide a wonderful platform to discuss the challenges confronting the justice sector and offer deeper insights to determine the way forward and the future policy course in the delivery of expeditious justice for the citizens of Pakistan. The year 2022 is the 75th year of independence of Pakistan. Various institutions in the public sector have started activities to reflect upon the achievements and the challenges faced during the journey traversed so far.

Likewise, it is the right time to collectively review the efforts and contribution made by the judiciary and to draw a roadmap for the future ensuring better administration of justice and rule of law in the country.

Meanwhile, Justice Umar Ata Bandial constituted four regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the week starting from today (Monday). The bench one would comprise of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ayesha A Malik, while the second bench would comprise of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar. The third bench would comprise of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Aminuddin Khan and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail. The fourth bench comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would hear cases from 9:30am to 11:00am, while after 11:30am the bench composition would be Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Ayesha A Malik.