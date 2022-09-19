936,328 children to be inoculated against Corona

A week-long Anti-Corona vaccination drive would commence in the entire district on September 19(Monday) to immunize around 936,328 children between the age of five to 12. District Surveillance Officer, District Health Authority Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP that around 1490 teams would perform their duties during the drive, adding fixed vaccination centres have been set up in the 210 Union Councils of Rawalpindi district. He added that the health teams, while visiting door-to-door, would bring the eligible children to fixed centres for administering the doses. Dr Waqar informed that Form-B, birth certificate or parent’s identity card was essential for vaccination registration. He said the campaign was being launched in five districts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Multan, Okara, Bhawalpur, and Lahore, and would continue till September 24. Dr Waqar urged citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the fatal disease from society. “The parents should cooperate with special teams to achieve the set target.”