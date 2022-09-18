KSE-100 index declines 269 points, stands at 41,679.49 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed tepid trading in the outgoing week as weak economic indicators and political uncertainty kept market participants mostly on the sidelines. Resultantly, the KSE-100 index declined 269 points or 0.64% to end the week at 41,679.49 points. The first trading session of the week saw the market declining nearly 100 points as a strengthening dollar coupled with political turmoil dented investor sentiments. Concerns regarding inflation and no further fund inflows from friendly nations continued to mount, limiting market participants’ ability to discount growth fears. The market bounced back over the next two days and cushioned the dip amid robust remittance data and political developments, however, trading remained mostly range-bound. Former prime minister Imran Khan expressed his willingness to speak to the government if it agreed to hold free and fair elections. This news in particular spurred bullish trading at the PSX.