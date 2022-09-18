Overdone script or a much-needed distraction? Fans review first episode of ‘Kaala Doriya’

The first episode of the much-awaited rom-com drama serial, Kaala Doriya, was aired on Friday and needless to say, the fan reviews have taken over social media.

The drama, starring Sana Javed, Osman Khalid Butt, ZQ and Nadia Afgan, revolves around two families who are in a tussle over a property dispute. While some fans were reminded of famous sitcoms Suno Chanda, Ishq Jalebi and Chup Chup Ke, others shared they didn’t mind yet another light-hearted show – an obvious contrast to the troubling abusive narratives in recent dramas.

Previously, Kaala Doriya’s teaser was released on a local channel’s Instagram page. “What happens when two families despise each other and the guy and girl end up falling in love? All hell breaks loose. Will they be able to cross the hurdles thrown their way by family or will they power through to come together as one?” read the description of the drama in the caption.

They further went on to reveal the star-studded cast for the serial. “Featuring Osman Khalid Butt, Sana Javed, Shehzad Noor, Adila Khan, Farhan Ally Agha, Nadia Afgan, Zainab Qayyum, Tamkinat Mansoor, Khaled Anum, Ali Safina, Samina Ahmed and others.” Written by Saima Akram Chaudhry and directed by Nawaz, Kaala Doriya brings together the duo behind the super-hit shows Chupke Chupke and Hum Tum.