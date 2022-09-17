Dania Enwer has some advice for fans

Showbiz actor Dania Enwer, of ‘Habs’ fame, shared a piece of advice for fans in the new video which is viral on social media.

Dania Enwer, who plays Bano in the superhit serial ‘Habs’, took to her account on the photo and video sharing application, earlier this week and published a new clip, prompting fans to immediately ‘stop doing three things’.

The actor lists “three things you need to stop doing right now,” which included, ‘talking to toxic people’, ‘regretting’ and ‘expecting people to change’. Enwer further suggested what can be done instead, “#Habs dekho, Chill karo, (Watch Habs and chill).”

“At least the solution for Tuesday evenings is provided,” she wrote in the caption. The viral video post was watched by thousands of her followers on the social platform and received several hearts and compliments for the actor as well as drama.

A glimpse at the comments section.

Yaaar so cute?

Daniaaa?

Beautiful action in Habs Drama serial Dania enwer?

Habs is a very nice drama, everyone is doing fantastic work

I am telling you to live a love story together, Fahad is better than Talal

About the serial, ‘Habs’ starring A-list actors Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah in lead roles – follows the story of a loving couple “trying to make it through the misunderstandings that are created by the unfortunate circumstances and the people around them.”

Dania Enwer plays Bano in the show, the elder sister of lead protagonist Ayesha, while the rest of the cast includes Ayesha Omar, Saba Faisal, Janice Tessa, Hina Rizvi, Isra Ghazal, Javed Sheikh and Imran Aslam.

‘Habs’ – written by Aliya Makhdoom and directed by Musaddiq Malek – airs prime time every Tuesday on ARY Digital.