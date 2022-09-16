Govt considering upgrading Sumandari as district

The Punjab government is mulling to upgrade tehsil Samundri to district and commissioner and deputy commissioner Faisalabad have been asked to furnish the required details. Director Board of Revenue through a letter titled “Creation of new administrative district Samundari,” said during a meeting of the Chief Minister Punjab with two parliamentarians (Abid Pervez Gill, PP-102, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, PP-105) and former MPA Arif Mehmood Gill, it has been desired to upgrade tehsil Samundri as a new administrative district in Faisalabad division. The commissioner and the DC have been asked to details about location/ land details along with tehsils to be included in new proposed district, detail of Mauzas, Patwar Circles and Revenue Circles along with related maps proposed to be included in proposed tehsils/ district. These officers were also asked to provide detailed maps of existing and proposed setup for new proposed district, detail of existing and required staff for departments to be established in new proposed tehsils/ district along with estimated expenditure, expected estimated expenditure on development and non-development side, potential revenue generation, population, area, union councils, detail of health and education and other public service providing facilities. They have also been asked to provide the detail of number of police stations and Sub-divisions in tehsils in proposed district and any other allied information.