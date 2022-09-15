Ambassador of Kazakhstan visits Sargodha University

H.E. Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin of Kazakhstan to Pakistan visited Sargodha University on Thursday to discuss matters of mutual interests.

The Ambassador was cordially welcomed by Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha.

A delegation from the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce led by its president, Shoaib Ahmad Basra, as well as deans, directors, senior faculty, and staff members of the university attended the meeting. They were also joined by the commercial consul of Kazakhstan’s embassy, Dilyara Kempirbayeva.

Addressing the meeting, Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin vowed to strengthen friendly relations and to develop student-to-student connections by creating a welcoming environment. Additionally, he expressed his interest to promote collaborative research initiatives to strengthen partnership between Sargodha University and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

“Sargodha is an agricultural region, and in order to assure cooperation in this area, we will promote collaborations in the agricultural sector with the support of the Chamber of Commerce Sargodha and the Sargodha University, ” the Ambassador expressed.

Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas said “Sargodha University” benefits society by providing opportunities for high-quality learning, research, and education. Integrity, professionalism, honesty, compassion, inclusion, and social responsibility are lessons that help students become conscious and responsible.

He further talked about the various prospects for mutual cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Sargodha University, including faculty and student exchange, joint conferences, and cooperative research, additionally intending to work with Kazakh universities on research projects, training programmes, and language and culture exchanges.

The Ambassador also visited the high-tech laboratory of the College of Pharmacy and categorized it as compatible with modern requirements.