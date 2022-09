Britney Spears mental health worsening following breakdown video: Britney Spears fans are worried for the pop star after she cried during a dance video despite claiming that it was not a “breakdown” but a much-needed “release.”

The Hold Me Closer hit-maker dropped a video on her Instagram in which she could be seen bursting into tears after an energetic dance performance.

“It’s been a while since I’ve cried on camera!!!” the singer captioned the video. “It’s not a breakdown assholes, it’s a release that I’ve needed for a very long time now!!!”

“Spiritual experience for sure !!! I think I need to do that way more !!! Psss… bawling,” she added.

However, the Princess of Pop’s followers were still concerned for her well-being and urged her to seek therapy for her mental health.

“This woman needs help before it’s too late,” one concerned fan commented. “If you love this woman stop encouraging this behavior.”

“This is not normal behavior people… she has been through so much and clearly looks like she is about to lose it. This is sad,” another added.

“Oh Brit. You really need help. And no I’m not a hater for saying that on the contrary, we want her well-being and she needs help processing her ordeal. I feel like she has no one,” another chimed in.

This reel of the singer comes amid the ongoing drama with her sons, Jayden and Sean, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.