ICC T20 World Cup: All tickets sold out for India-Pakistan cricket clash

The ICC T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan is over just over a month after the mega event in Australia ended, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said Thursday.

Tickets for the Super 12 clash between India and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23 were sold out, “with additional standing tickets purchased just minutes after the sale,” the ICC said in a statement.

Fans from 82 different countries bought tickets to see the world’s best players from 16 teams, marking the return of packed stadiums to ICC events for the first time since the T20 Women’s World Cup in 2020, with 86,174 fans reaching the peak for the final at the MCG informed the ICC.

One of the main reasons for this enthusiasm for buying tickets, according to the ICC, is the affordable price for families who have sold more than 85,000 children’s tickets. Children’s tickets cost just $ 5 for all first-round and Super 12 games, while adult tickets start at $ 20. The ICC said many other games were also sold out for the showpiece event, which will begin with qualifying on October 16.

“Current ticket quotas are also all sold out for the SCG double-header on October 27, with South Africa v Bangladesh and India v Group A runners-up. Fans are encouraged to register on the waitlist if additional tickets become available,” the ICC said.

An official resale platform will be launched closer to the event, allowing fans to redeem tickets at face value. There are a very limited number of tickets left for Australia’s Super 12 opener against New Zealand on October 22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the doubles match between Group A runners-up Pakistan and India against Australia. South Africa on October 30 at Perth Stadium, and Pakistan. against South Africa at the SCG on 3 November. Tickets are still available for most matches, according to the ICC.

Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events, said: “We are delighted to see the turnout for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tickets as more than 500,000 have already attended. The excitement is really increasing with just over. a month to go. and this World Cup is a must-see event. There are still a few tickets on sale, so fans should make sure to secure theirs while they are still available. “