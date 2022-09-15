T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan at MCG Sold Out

With just about a month left for the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to get underway in Australia, over 5,00,000 tickets have already been snapped up by fans from 82 different countries. A total of 16 teams will be taking part at the marquee event that will kick off with qualifiers from October 16 and it will be the first time since the women’s T20 World Cup in 2022 that stadiums will be open to full capacities.

Among the tickets sold, around 85,000 are children’s tickets, as per a statement from ICC. Tickets for kids at all First Round and Super 12 matches have been priced at $5 while adult prices start from $20.

The match would take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23. The additional standing room tickets were also snapped up within minutes of going on sale.

“Fans are encouraged to join the waitlist in the event of additional tickets becoming available,” the statement from the ICC read.

“We are delighted by the uptake of tickets for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup with over 500,000 already being snapped up. The excitement is really building with just over a month to go and this World Cup is set to be an unmissable event. There are still some tickets available to buy, so fans should make sure they secure theirs while they are still available,” ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup CEO Michelle Enright said there’s been support for different teams and is happy that more kids will be witnessing the showpiece event.

“We’ve also seen a spread of support for different teams across the event, which is going to make for an incredible atmosphere at our matches with a strong mix of passionate fans at each venue. We’re particularly proud of our accessibly priced tickets for families and it’s great to see that so many kids are going to come out and experience a World Cup. There are still some great tickets available, so I’d encourage everyone who hasn’t secured their seats to jump on board for what will be an unmissable event,” she said.