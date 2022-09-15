Kashmiri delegation highlights excessive human rights violations in IIOJK

A group of Kashmiri delegates met Special Rapporteur on the right to development Saad Alfarargi in Geneva, Switzerland on the sidelines of 51st United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session.

The group comprising of human rights activists brought range of issues, including violation of various articles of the declarations of right to development set forth by the UN, said a press release received here on Wednesday.

The group shared that how the absence of any meaningful political engagement in Kashmir resulted in isolation and marginalization of Kashmiris which also paved way for excessive human rights violations.

The group, while mentioning to the article one of the right to development, criticized the role of Indian government which systematically deprived Kashmiris of economic, social, cultural and political development — basic components of article one of charter of right to development.

“Development is a fundamental right but it has to be inclusive, emancipatory and should be embedded with Human Rights,” one of the delegates said.

While exposing veiled design of Indian occupation, another delegate said: “Kashmir is witnessing a skewed and lopsided development where locals are subjected to oppression, worst human rights violations and victims of ruling party’s politics of hate and isolation.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Amnesty International, in its recent report on Indian Occupied Kashmir, unearthed severe violations of human rights including, torture, abductions, unlawful detentions and illegal actions of law enforcement agencies operating with impunity.