Flood damages 91,458 houses in KP: PDMA

A coordination meeting of core committee of Humanitarian Organizations representatives related to relief activities and officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority in flood-affected areas was held here on Wednesday.

The meeting was presided over by Director Rehabilitation PDMA Sajid Imran, representative from UNICEF, UNOCHA, WFP, SRSP, Islamic Relief and other organizations attended the meeting,it informed the forum that 91,458 houses were damaged in flood throughout the province since June 15.

The participants were briefed about the damages and relief activities undertaken by PDMA KP in the flood-affected region across the province.

Director Rehabilitation PDMA informed the forum that so far the total numbers of house damages are 91,458 throughout the province since June 15. 37,523 houses were completely damaged while 53,936 houses were partially damaged.

PDMA, District Administration and other relevant departments evacuated 406,538 people to safe places before the floods while 69,775 people were rescued through rescue operations in different districts. Cooked food provided to 861,580 people and 265,435 people have been provided dry food.

According to Director General PDMA KP Sharif Hussain, family tents were provided to house 47,192 individuals, tarpaulin sheets to benefit 20,341 individuals apart from it 147,226 people provided NFIs, 18,843 blankets,26,754 mattresses 11,838 kitchen sets, 12,463 hygiene kits, 12,437 water containers, 9,919 plastic mats, 1,240 life-saving jackets, and 10,998 mosquito nets,971 searchlights and 9,805 pillows have been distributed.

PDMA has already released Rs. 1752 million to the District Administrations since July to deal with the emergency situation. As per policy, the fund can be utilized for compensation of the victims and relief activities.

On the direction of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan all the District organizations concerned and relevant institutions are working day and night for the rehabilitation of flood victims and relief activities for flood victims are also ongoing.

The process of providing three meals a day, medical treatment and other necessary facilities to the flood victims is still ongoing with the support of Donor Organizations.

The forum was informed that the concerned District Administration and partner organizations were conducting assessments (RNA) of the affected areas and relief activities would be carried out accordingly.

Provincial Govt developed an APP for reporting of these assessments and using all resources for the rehabilitation of the flood victims and that the rehabilitation of the flood victims is the first priority of the KP government, the cooperation of philanthropists and the United Nations is indispensable for the complete rehabilitation of the flood victims.

WFP will distribute ration to 32 thousand families in flood affected districts. The assessments for selection of deserving families are in process through the implementing partners and will be shared with PDMA KP soon.