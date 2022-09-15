Judge sends back reference against Usman Anwar

Accountability court judge Qamar Zaman sent back the NAB’s reference against former DG Sports Usman Anwar by saying that the allegations do not come under the jurisdiction of the accountability court under the aegis of amended NAB Act. Earlier, when LHC had granted post-arrest bail to Usman Anwar, the court wrote in its judgment that six inquiries were made against Usman Anwar, which were closed on merit. In the seventh inquiry, Usman Anwar was arrested. According to the evidence so far, the court has come to the conclusion that no undue and financial benefits were taken. The court had granted Usman Anwar’s bail. The court reaffirmed that Usman Anwar directed to concerned authority to pay sales tax while purchasing sports equipments under PPRA rules. While speaking to media, lawyer of Usman Anwar said that in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court, the present case is not a case of corruption and there was no corruption in this project. news