Anti-typhoid vaccination launched in Quetta

Quetta: A 12 days anti typhoid vaccination campaign has been launched in Quetta, Balochistan.

“In the first phase, 856,000 children aged nine to fifteen years will be vaccinated against typhoid in the 39 urban union councils of Quetta”. District Health Officer Quetta Noor Bakhsh Bizenjo said while addressing a consultation. Session organized by PHC Global at Quetta Press Club.

National Staff Officer Farhana Naz, National Staff Officer EPI Division Task Force Dr Farhan Anjum, District Coordinator PHC Global Fahad Ali Kayani, Town Coordinator Samia Tarin, prominent social worker Sakina Abdullah were also present on the occasion.

In the consultation session, the participants were informed that there is a type of typhoid in Pakistan that cannot be cured by medicine. However, it can be cured with a preventive vaccine.

“Anti-typhoid drive has been started in Balochistan,” DHO Quetta said. Adding that initially, this vaccine will be applied in the urban union councils of Balochistan. Later, its scope will be expanded to the entire province. In this vaccine campaign, PHC Global is working in collaboration with the provincial government in four districts of Balochistan. Including Lasbela, Kech, Jafarabad and Quetta.

Clarifying the misconception, he said that there were no side effects of this vaccine. DHO Quetta underlined the need for creating awareness. Adding that since typhoid vaccine is a new program, there is a need to promote awareness programs for public awareness. For which all stakeholders including civil society and media have to play their role.