Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 15 September 2022 is being sold for Rs. 133230 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 155400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 15 September 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Gold Rate per Tola Today Rs. 155400 Rs. 142449 Rs. 135975 Rs. 116550 Gold Rate per 10 Gram Today Rs. 133230 Rs. 122127 Rs. 116576 Rs. 99923 Gold Rate per Gram Today Rs. 13323 Rs. 12213 Rs. 11658 Rs. 9992

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.