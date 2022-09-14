Meta donates Rs. 125 mln for flood relief efforts

In response to the devastating floods in Pakistan, Meta is contributing Rs. 125 million to UNICEF, Hands and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA) to help communities affected by the floods.

The donation will support emergency aid, food, water, sanitation and help children get back to school in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Meta’s Director for Emerging Markets for the Asia Pacific region Jordi Fornies said, “Pakistan is going through one of the worst natural disasters we have seen to date. Millions of people are affected and the entire nation is rallying to support them during this difficult time.

“We hope that our contributions help the communities impacted by the catastrophe and our thoughts are with these communities and families as they try to recover.

Additionally, Meta’s ‘Data for Good’ activated its Disaster Maps program and is providing data to regional response partners. One of those partners, CrisisReady (a collaboration between Direct Relief and Harvard University), has focused on combining data sources into situation reports being used daily by thousands of on-the-ground first responders.

Meta is continuously exploring further avenues to facilitate not just families in the devastated regions but also supporting NGOs and other causes in their efforts.

Earlier this week, Google launched an international appeal to collect relief funds, asking its billions of users across the globe to donate $15, $25 and $50 each.