Just one week after Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series, online rumours about the upcoming iPhone generation began to circulate. Apple might release iPhone 15 Ultra model next year.

Ming Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman, two well-known Apple experts, have made some predictions about the future iPhones.

Apple is anticipated to make some big modifications with the iPhone 15 series in order to draw in more customers.

Additionally, it is anticipated to rebrand its Pro Max variant. Here is all the information you require.

In order to increase sales in a fiercely competitive industry, Kuo claimed that Apple should reevaluate its normal and Pro models with the iPhone 15 series.

According to reports, the corporation will increase the difference between the regular and Pro versions, which may compel consumers to purchase more expensive smartphones.

Apple has also attempted this for the lineup for this year.

Between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro versions, there are significant distinctions.

Apple has made sure that those who seek a better experience will choose the Pro versions, from the CPU to the camera.

Apple is reportedly intending to make an even bigger difference, according to recent reports. The prices will probably increase as a result of this.

Apple released the iPhone 14 this year at the same pricing as last, however the price of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max did go up.

Gurman also asserted that Apple intends to rename the Pro Max model, and that it may do so under the moniker “Ultra.” This is not surprising given that Apple already markets its premium Watch under the name Ultra.

The Mac M-series also comes in Pro, Max, and Ultra versions.