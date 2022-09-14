TTP claims responsibility of attack in Swat

Tehrik e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed the responsibility of the attack in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The banned militant outfit targeted the peace committee head Idris Khan in Barah Bandi of Kabal Tahsil. The remote controlled attack resulted in killing five people including Idris Khan.

The district police officer (DPO), Zahid Marwat, asserts that a remote-controlled device was used to carry out the explosion.

A number of individuals were hurt in the explosion that occurred in the Bara Bandi neighborhood of Kabal Tehsil, and they were transported, along with the bodies, to the Saidu Sharif Teaching Hospital.

According to the DPO, two officers were also killed in the explosion.

Notably, the law enforcement agencies on Sunday claimed to have arrested two militants belonging to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

According to a statement issued by the Counter Terrorism Department, on a tip-off provided by a “sensitive federal institution”, it arrested a suspect Muhammad Shah alias Ding alias Talha alias Muhammad Ali from Khattak Chowk and recovered weapons.

The held suspect belonged to the outlawed TTP, the CTD statement said.

“He was planning to activate the TTP network in Karachi,” the spokesperson added.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that through a man named Talha, he allegedly came in touch with AQIS camp in charge in Afghanistan’s Bramcha in 2019, the statement said.

Later, he went to Afghanistan where he allegedly got one-month military training in the said camp. After receiving training, he remained in touch with the AQIS leadership in Afghanistan and subsequently, he became associated with the publishing/media section of the banned group. His other accomplices, namely Mohammed alias Arman, Abu Urwa and Abdul Manan, had already been arrested, which prompted him to go underground in Karachi.