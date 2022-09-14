PML-Q parliamentary party reposes full trust in Parvez Elahi

A meeting of the parliamentary party of the Muslim League-Q held under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi reposed full trust in his leadership.

“The parliamentary party stands and will continue to stand with Parvez Elahi. It vowed and asserted that Chief Minister Parvez Elahi was their leader and the party stood by the side of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi with full parliamentary, political and public strength. The ideal alliance of PML-Q and PTI was delivering to the people under the leadership of CM Parvez Elahi,”the meeting participants said.

While addressing the meeting, the CM said that the Muslim League-Q was united and will remain so. “Together we will advance the journey of serving the people more rapidly; he vowed and regretted that the rumor mongers are following a specific agenda,” he said. Assembly members including Sajid Bhatti, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Shujaat Nawaz, Muhammad Abdullah Waraich, Muhammad Rizwan, Ehsanul Haq, Muhammad Afzal, Khadija Umar and Basma Chaudhary attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Parvez Elahi lifted the ban on ad-hoc appointments in the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

A summary sent by both departments has been approved by the CM. This would remove the shortage of medical staff as doctors, nurses and other staff would now be recruited ad-hoc. Meanwhile, the Punjab government strongly protested against the federal government’s double standards for supplying wheat to other provinces while neglecting the needs of Punjab.

Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has expressed his indignation at the behaviour of the federal government for not providing wheat to Punjab. He has formally protested against this discrimination and said that the Punjab government will send a protest letter to the federal government in this regard. Parvez Elahi said that the federal government is step-motherly treating Punjab by not providing wheat to it. Several lakh tons of wheat have been lost due to rains and floods in Punjab and the federal government has not provided wheat despite Punjab’s request, he regretted. Meanwhile, CM Parvaiz Elahi approved setting the support price of wheat at Rs3,000 per maund and vowed that this increase will give the farmers full compensation for their hard work and the area under cultivation of wheat will also be increased next year.

Parvez Elahi also ordered measures to stop the smuggling of wheat and flour and said that strict monitoring of the exit routes of the province should be ensured. He noted that the prices of wheat and flour are low in Punjab compared to other provinces. The food department, together with the DPOs and deputy commissioners of the respective districts, should tighten the checking system at the exits, he added.

Indiscriminate action should be taken against the elements involved in the smuggling of wheat, he said. The Punjab government has also decided to constitute a cabinet standing committee for wheat under the chief minister.