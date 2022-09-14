Survey being conducted to estimate flood damages in DG Khan: PDMA

Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab Faisal Farid on Tuesday said that a joint survey was being conducted by the departments concerned to estimate the damages caused by the flood and process would be completed in Dera Ghazi Khan district by September 27.

After the survey, compensation process to flood victims would be started, he said, adding that rehabilitation of flood victims was a priority of the provincial government.

In a statement issued here, the DG appealed the philanthropists to deposit their donations in the Chief Minister Flood Relief Fund in Bank of Punjab account and play their role in the rehabilitation of the flood victims.

He said that relief activities by PDMA and other organizations were continuing in the flood affected areas of South Punjab. The process of water drainage was going on and most of the flood areas had been drained. He said that the flood victims were being provided with food, drink, medical treatment and other necessary facilities.

So far, tents had been distributed among 41,116 households and ration had been distributed to 1,41,198 flood-affected families, he said adding that 19,225 households had been given plastic mats, 21,254 mosquito nets whereas PDMA had provided 68,326 clean water cans (bottles).

He said that 4845 blankets, 523 beds, utensils and other items had been provided to the flood victims. More than 158,466 flood victims had been provided medical treatment facilities and more than 665,000 animals had been vaccinated to protect them from various diseases, he added.