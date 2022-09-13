PCB suspends Pakistani cricketer under corruption charges

PCB suspends Pakistani cricketer on corruption charges:

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Asif Afridi, a left-arm spinner for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been placed under a provisional ban as of September 12 (Monday).

According to Article 4.7.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code, the bowler has been suspended, the board stated in a statement released on Tuesday.

The suspension means Afridi cannot take part in any cricket-related activity, pending the conclusion of the investigation being carried out by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

PCB stated that Afridi has been given a notice of charge for two violations of Article 2.4 of the Code and has 14 days to answer.

“As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comment pending the outcome of this case,” the board added.

Article 4.7.1 reads as: “Where either (a) the PCB decides to charge a Participant with an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code; or (b) the PCB considers that there are other exceptional circumstances relevant to a Participant (for example, where any relevant police authority has arrested and/or charged a Participant with an offence under any relevant criminal law in respect of facts or circumstances that may also constitute an offence under this Anti-Corruption Code), it, shall have the discretion, in circumstances where it considers that the integrity of the sport could otherwise be seriously undermined, to Provisionally Suspend the Participant pending the Anti-Corruption Tribunal’s determination of whether he/she has committed an offence.”

“Any decision to Provisionally Suspend the Participant will be communicated to the Participant in writing, with a copy sent at the same time to the ICC and, where applicable, the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated.”