NA body visits ETPB, reviews its performance

A 12-member delegation of Standing Committee of National Assembly for Religious Affairs led by its Chairman Syed Imran Shah on Monday visited Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) head office to reviews its performance and current situation of ETPB properties during prevailing flood situation in the country.

The ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmed Khan and other officers briefed the Standing Committee members about performance, progress and properties of the ETPB. Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs Aftab Durani, Standing Committee members and other officers of the Board were present.

Talking to media, Syed Imran Shah said that the committee had recommended to immediately repairing of Nankana Sahib and Panja Sahib Gurdwaras and to construct the new rooms to facilitate maximum visitors.

He said that the committee had recommended that the Board should provide generators to both Gurdwaras, adding that, on this, ETPB Chairman replied that the Board was taking steps to install solar energy panels at all Gurdwaras across the country for providing uninterrupted electricity.

He said that Committee had also recommended that the ETPB should take concrete measures to retrieve the board’s properties from illegal occupants and hire experts for legal affairs.

He said that “Sadhu Bella” Mandar at Sukkur had been affected due to flash-flood in the province of Sind, adding that Committee had recommended to start work for the rehabilitation of the said Mandar and necessary measures should be taken for the safety of this Mandar from the flood in future.

Syed Imran Shah said that the Committee members had recommended to promote religious tourism in the country and provide awareness to people though media and advertisement.

He said that the tour of the committee was helpful and its members expressed satisfaction over the working and performance of the Board, adding that the Committee members would visit Kartarpur tomorrow and would give recommendations to the federal government in this regard.

He said that Kartarpur Corridor was a game changer project. He said that the Committee would give recommendations to the federal government to start Phase-II of Kartarpur corridor, adding that the government was providing visas to 5000 people on daily basis for visiting Kartarpur Gurdwara through the corridor.