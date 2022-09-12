Sydney: Pakistani Boxer Asif Hazara wins WBL Asia Pacific. Asif Hazara clinched the World Boxing League (WBL) Asia Pacific title as he beat his Fijian opponent in a championship match held in Sydney, Australia on Saturday.

According to the details, Hazara defeated Shamal Ram Anuj of Fiji to bag the title with the winner being decided on a point basis after six rounds of the grappling fight.

Moreover, the Pakistani boxer dedicated his remarkable victory to the flood victims in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hazara is a talented professional boxer. Previously, he had already claimed WBA Asia South Super Flyweight Title in June this year and the Asian Boxing Federation title last year.

In his previous interview, Asif said that he had always been fond of boxing. He has remained national champion 7 times. Also, he has been the Pakistan boxing team’s captain. Asif had also participated in WBA in Gilgit Baltistan which was a mega event. After he won, he dedicated his win to Ali Sadpara.

Consequently, Asif Hazara says he will make Pakistan proud by participating and winning in the Olympics.