Gujrat Divisional Boxing Association gets affiliation

LAHORE: The Punjab Boxing Association held its emergent General Council meeting, under the chairmanship of Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, here on Saturday. “At the very outset, the attendees expressed their solidarity with fellow sisters and brothers affected by the floods. The house decided to extend all possible support to flood affectees,” said PBF secretary general Lt Col (r) Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung. The General Council deliberated various issues including the organisation of events at the provincial level, adoption of the latest and modernised governance practices and measures to strengthen athletes, coaches and technical officials in their endeavors of promotion of boxing. “Affiliation was granted to the Gujrat Divisional Boxing Association, the newly established division of Punjab,” added Tung. Individuals who the attended the meeting in person were Muhammad Khalid Mahmood (Chairman PBA), Azam Khan Kalair (Vice President PBA), Lt Col (r) Muhammad Nasir Ijaz Tung (Secretary General PBA), Syed Jamshaid Khalid Kazmi (Treasurer PBA), Syed Shahid Hussain (Bahawalpur), Ms Nazia Batool (Bahawalpur), Jalal Badar (DG Khan), Tariq Mehmood (DG Khan), Ms Kalsoom Munir (Faisalabad), Rana Antash Haider (Faisalabad), Ahmed Hassan Mutto (Gujrat), Liaqat Ali Butt (Gujrat), Ms Iffat Ayesha (Gujrat), Ch Sohail Gujjar (Lahore), Fazal Akram (Lahore), Ms Asma Akram (Lahore), Sajjad Khattak (Multan), Rashid Minhas (Multan), Raja Atif Riaz (Rawalpindi), Ms Esma Atif (Rawalpindi), Muhammad Azam (Sahiwal), Raheel Ansari (Sargodha), Ms Raheela (Sargodha), Muhammad Tariq (Chairman PBA Coaches Commission), Ch. Abdul Haq (Chairman PBA R/J Commission), Parvaiz Paracha (Individual Member/Chairman PBA Media Commission), Rizwan Mehboob (Individual Member/Chairman Competition Committee), Rashid Bashir (Individual Member/Legal Advisor), Rizwan Ullah Khan (Individual Member/Chairman Selection Committee), Zubair Rasheed (Observer/ Media Coordinator) and Noman Kareem (Observer/ Coordinator PBA). The personnel who joined the meeting via Zoom were: Ch. Zulfiqar Ahmed (President PBA), Mehboob Shah (Executive Vice President PBA), Rana Asad Khan (DG Khan), Younas Bhatti (Sahiwal), Ms Rameen Zubair (Sahiwal), Ms Anam Raffaqat (Individual Member/Marketing Coordinator) and Ms Madiha Farooq (Chairperson PBA Women Commission).