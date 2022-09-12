Ambassador Masood Khan appeals to Pakistani-American entrepreneurs to adopt a school in Pakistan, post flood

Ambassador Masood Khan briefed the Pakistani-American entrepreneurs about the serious perils of erratic climate change that was threatening the nations across the globe.

“The recent flood and the massive devastation in Pakistan is a consequence of climate change. This phenomenon is going to grow whether it is Pakistan or any other countries in South Asia or the world”, the Ambassador said.

“Today it is Pakistan, tomorrow it would be another country”, cautioned the Ambassador.

Ambassador Masood Khan thanked Ms. Ambreen Mirza, President of Organization of Pakistani Entrepreneurs (OPEN) Global, for organizing the event and said “Ambreen Mirza is a dynamic leader who has brought new energy to OPEN Global.”

The Ambassador briefed the charter members of OPEN Global about the flood situation in Pakistan and its impact on the education sector in Pakistan.

Masood Khan shared harrowing details of the devastation caused by the flood that has submerged one-third of the country. He informed the participants that over 1400 lives have been lost in Pakistan. More than 13,000 have been injured. A population of 33 million has been affected by flooding. Around 6.6 million people needed immediate assistance.

“The flood situation in Pakistan would be a big setback for our students who already suffered during COVID pandemic days”, Ambassador said and requested the Pakistani-American entrepreneurs for their focus, energy, and investments in the education sector of Pakistan.

Pakistani envoy briefed the participants on the Pak-US cooperation in the education sector.

Ms. Fiza Shah, CEO of Developments in Literacy (DIL) briefed the participants about the work being done by her organization to improvement in education in Pakistan. She said that DIL was working in Pakistan since 1997 and has impacted about 300,000 students and trained about 20,000 teachers. DIL was also working on curriculum development in Pakistan and was working with the public and private sectors in this regard.

“The work being done by DIL under the able leadership of Ms. Fiza Shah was commendable and praiseworthy”, Ambassador Masood Khan said.

Ambassador Masood Khan thanked the participants for their support, solidarity, and humanitarian assistance to Pakistan as we deal with the ravages of the deadly floods.

Ms. Ambreen Mirza thanked Ambassador Masood Khan and other participants for their valuable inputs and assured full support of OPEN Global to Pakistan as it deals with the calamity.