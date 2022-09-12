Iraq assures to increase visas for Pakistani devotees

Iraq has assured to increase the number of visas for Pakistani Zaireen and open all entry points for them. The announcement was made by Iraqi Interior Minister Othman Ali Farhood Moshir Al-Ghanimi on Sunday during a telephonic conversation with Pakistani counterpart Rana Sanaullah which lasted around 40 minutes. Iraq assured to allow 5000 Pakistani pilgrims stranded on Iran-Iraq border to enter Iraq and to issue special visa to pilgrims wishing to visit Iraq for Chehlam Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Rana Sanaullah had requested his Iraqi counterpart to allow five thousand stranded Pakistani devotees at Iran border to enter Iraq which was agreed by the Iraqi counterpart. Iraqi Interior Minister Othman Ali Farhood Moshir Al-Ghanimi welcomed all suggestions of Rana Sanaullah, and assured prompt implementation on them.

It was also agreed to form a Pakistan-Iraq joint committee for a sustainable solution to other problems including pilgrims. Both the interior ministers also agreed to take steps to promote Pakistan-Iraq relations and improve coordination between the interior ministries. Rana Sanaullah also thanked his counterpart for speedy processing of visa applications and increasing the number and issuing special visa permits for devotees. He invited Iraqi Interior Minister Usman Ali Farhuda to visit Pakistan soon. Iraqi interior minister expressed good wishes for his Pakistani counterpart and accepted invitation to visit Pakistan.