Sukkur: UNSG and PM visit Flood Hit areas ‘Unimaginable’ Says UNSG. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres termed the devastations caused by the floods “unimaginable”. As, he visited the affected areas in Sindh and Balochistan on Saturday.

Antonio Guterres, accompanied by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others also made an aerial visit to the flood-affected areas today.

Antonio Guterres on Saturday once again called for the international community to step up in helping Pakistan overcome the challenges.

UNSG was given briefing by Murad Ali Shah about the devastation caused by floods in the province.

The UNSG said the countries vulnerable to climate change must be supported to rebuild resilient communities and infrastructure to resist future disasters. He also stressed a reduction in emissions.

The UNSG said the United Nations will do everything possible to raise awareness about the flood situation in Pakistan. Furthermore, request those who have the capacity to support the country in these difficult times.

Taking an aerial view of the flood-affected areas along with Prime Minister, the secretary general termed the flood devastation ‘unimaginable’.

Members of the federal cabinet and the UN delegation are also accompanying the two leaders during their visit.

They also visited Tehsil Usta Muhammad in Balochistan. Also, PM Shehbaz urged the international community to support Pakistan in containing the challenges caused by climate catastrophe.

Pakistan needs massive financial support to overcome post-flood challenges

He said that the relevant authorities faced huge difficulties in reaching the affected people in the remote areas of the province. The premier further informed the UNSG that floods had badly affected the road and railway infrastructure while also damaging bridges.

Moreover, he said that the rehabilitation of the flood affectees is a major challenge. However, the federal government is providing all sorts of assistance to the provinces in the restoration process.

Speaking about Balochistan’s various natural resources, PM Shehbaz added the government had plans to develop the province as well.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo informed the UNSG that they had utilized all of the province’s limited resources in the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts. He appealed to the global community to extend financial help to support the flood affectees of the country.

The chief secretary of Balochistan also briefed the dignitaries about the devastation caused by the monsoon floods, and rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in the province.

They also visited the schools set up for the children of flood victims in the region.

Earlier, upon arrival, acting governor Balochistan and Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo received the prime minister and the UN secretary-general.

The UN chief said that he will ask the international community to ensure that they help Pakistan “now” while vowing to raise awareness about the disastrous situation.

Pakistan receives heavy rains during its annual monsoon season, which is crucial for agriculture and water supplies.

But downpours as intense as this year’s have not been seen for decades.

“It is not a matter of generosity, but a matter of justice,”

Reiterating the UN’s commitment, strong support and solidarity with the flood-affected populace of Pakistan.

Guterres said that huge damages and losses are results of floods to human lives and properties.

He stressed that the international community must realize the serious impacts of greenhouse emissions as nature was striking back in the form of natural calamities.

Greenhouse gases have accelerated climate change and the nations with larger greenhouse emission footprints must understand these issues, Guterres added.

Pakistan expects to cut its GDP growth projection for the financial year 2022-2023 to 3% from 5% due to the losses, planning minister Ahsan Iqbal told an earlier news conference.

The United Nations has already launched an appeal for $160 million in aid to help Pakistan cope with the disaster.

In a tweet earlier, the UNSG said developing nations were paying a “horrific price” for the world’s reliance on fossil fuels.

“Pakistan and other developing countries are paying a horrific price for the intransigence of big emitters that continue to bet on fossil fuels,” Guterres said.

“From Islamabad, I am issuing a global appeal: Stop the madness. Invest in renewable energy now. End the war with nature.”