Queen Elizabeth II: Major events in her reign

The reign of Queen Elizabeth II has been a rare constant in a changing world.

Elizabeth was the daughter of King George V’s second son.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died at age 96, proved consistent and enduring. In April 2021, she lost her husband of 73 years, Prince Phillip, when he died at age 99.

Some of the major events that the Queen witnessed:

Coronation: The Queen was officially crowned in 1953 a year after her father King George VI passed away.

Assassination of President Kennedy: In 1963, while riding through Dealy Plaza in downtown Dallas, Texas, President Kennedy was fatally shot by Lee Harvey Oswald.

Silver Jubilee: In 1977, the Queen marked 25 years on the throne. Elizabeth and Philip rode in the Gold State Coach from Buckingham Palace to St. Paul’s Cathedral to officially celebrate her 25th year on the throne.

Charles and Diana’s Wedding: Prince Charles marries Lady Diana in one of the most popular weddings in history.

Demolition of the Berlin Wall: The Berlin Wall dividing East and West Germany was dismantled by protestors on November 9, 1989. The fall signified the dissolution of the Soviet Union and iron curtain.

Diana’s Death: Princess Diana died in Paris on August 31, 1997 after her car was being chased by paparazzi and the drunk driver on the wheel.

Terror Attacks in US: After the terror attacks on the World Trade Centers in the US on September 11, 2001, the queen sent special message to the Americans living in Britain, and those who had been affected by the event.

Gold Jubilee: In 2002, the Queen marked 50 years on the throne on one hand and lost her only sister Princess Margaret and her mother on the other

Brexit: The queen witnessed 52% of Brits voting to leave the European Union on June 23, 2016 after the EU Referendum, popularly known as Brexit.

Covid-19 Pandemic: Queen sent a message to the Britishers via broadcast during the difficult times of Covid-19 lockdowns. This was her fifth message during her 70-year reign.

Prince Philip’s Death: In 2021, the monarch was left heartbroken when her husband Prince Philip passed away. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the queen had to sit alone at her husband Prince Philip’s funeral.