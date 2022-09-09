Imran says won’t sit with Nawaz, Zardari

Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a former prime minister, declared on Thursday that “the imported rulers were fleeing away” after realizing they had been soundly defeated in the by-elections.

Imran said that the PTI won the by-election on 20 seats in Punjab in July despite the worst rigging by “Mr. X, the Election Commission, and then Punjab government” while addressing a sizable gathering in Multan in conjunction with the campaign for the NA 157 by-election.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were avoiding the by-elections later this month because they were afraid of losing, the PTI chairman claimed at the gathering.

“Now, more wickets were going to fall on Sunday and on September 25 [by-elections],” the speaker said. Despite their rigging, I had to give them a 9-0 score, the PTI chairman remarked. “They snatched the wickets and fled, fearing defeat. Imran Khan is currently being attempted to be removed from the match.”

Imran promised to keep fighting “till Pakistan is made a truly independent country.” He continued by saying he was willing to speak with anyone, but not the “corrupt imported rulers installed through the international plot.”

We must rescue our nation from these crooks who took its money and fled the country because they are in charge of us and follow the dictates of their foreign overlords, he continued.

He claimed that the PTI government had pushed the nation forward while in office, but that it had been overthrown by an international plot. “However, we won’t panic. I’m adamant that I’ll restore the green passport’s honor.”

He claimed that Pakistan had become mired in debt as a result of the imported administration because the nation was experiencing a storm of inflation, rising unemployment, closed industries, and dwindling exports.

“We won’t beg. I will ask the 10 million Pakistanis [expats], who are our assets, to invest in the nation rather than accepting charity from other nations. The foreign Pakistanis will invest in the nation once justice has been served,” he claimed.

When he was in power, Imran claimed, he was instructed to bring the opposition along, and now that he is out of office, “it is being stated that I should go and sit in the assembly.” However, he said, he was unable to sit next to Asif Zardari and Nawaz Sharif.

Imran urged the public to support Mehr Bano Qureshi, the PTI candidate in the by-election, saying, “I have held rallies around the country, but the number of women in the NA 157 rally is noteworthy.”

Earlier, the public gathering heard remarks from Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Mehr Bano Qureshi, Faisal Javed, and Punjab Health Minister Dr. Akhtar Malik, among others.