How long will Imran Khan remain ladla, asks Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday took to his official Twitter account and questioned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the “special treatment” being meted out to PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan. In his tweet, Bilawal asked, “how long will Khan remain a favourite”, adding that PPP candidates from Multan and Karachi are frustrated by the sudden postponement of the by-elections in select constituencies of Sindh and Punjab. “How long will IK remain ladla? My Multan and Karachi candidates are frustrated by sudden postponement of by-elections. They are eager to start serving their constituents who have been left without representation for too long. No need to allow PTI to run away from elections at 11th hour,” the foreign minister tweeted.