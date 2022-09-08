MeowTalk: App translates cat meows into English. The cat’s owner also helps to label the translation, creating a database for the AI software to learn from. MeowTalk App developed by a former Amazon Alexa engineer translates a cat’s meow into the English Language. The app records the cat’s sound and then identifies its meaning.

Till now there are 13 phrases in the app like: Feed Me, I am angry and leave me alone.

The app’s translation differs with each individual profile. More usage of the app can give a better and more accurate result. As per research cats do not share a language. Each cat’s miaow is unique and tailored to its owner, with some more vocal than others.

The app is available free on both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

A reviewer: “The app seems like fun and there’s no harm in having fun with your cat.”

The app is currently riding a wave of popularity with a 4.5 rating on Apple’s app store and users seem to be having fun with it.

‘Only used for a few hours but the results seem accurate. It translated the cat being chilled and wanting strokes…but then translated when she’d had enough,’ said one user review.

Some people are using the app in a different way than intended. The app stores recordings of the meows it captures and users take comfort in listening to these recordings after their animal had died.