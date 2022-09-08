Foreign players to feature in CAS International Squash: Combaxx International Squash Championships 2022 happening in Islamabad in October according to World Squash. As many as 17 foreign players are participating and traveling to Pakistan. International players including six Egyptians will participate in the $30,000 CAS International Squash Championships in Islamabad from October 19th to October 23rd.

According to the entry list, the top four seeds are from Egypt. Moustafa El Sirty (ranked 27), M ElSherbini (28), Karim El Hammamy (29), and Yahya Elnawasany (45).

Hungary’s Balazs Farkas is the fifth seed. Whereas, England’s Curtis Malik is sixth, Christopher Gordon from the US seventh, and Qatar’s Azlan Amjad is eighth.

On the whole, this championship happens every year in Pakistan.