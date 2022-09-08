Watch: Naseem Shah’s 2 last-over sixes eliminated India from Asia Cup

After suffering back-to-back Asia Cup defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, India needed three results to go their way to stay in the tournament, the first of which was the outcome of Pakistan vs. Afghanistan Super 4 tie on Wednesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It was a long shot for Afghanistan to win their first game against Pakistan, but for a while, it appeared that would be the case. Afghanistan was on the verge of pulling off the biggest heist in cricket history, but their plans, and India’s hopes, were dashed by an unexpected hero in the form of Naseem Shah.

The Pakistan pacer, who had only 59 runs before the match, smashed two sixes off two balls in the final over to send his team into the final and break a billion Indian hearts. With Pakistan needing 11 off the final over, which was eventually bowled by Afghanistan’s star of the evening Fazalhaq Farooqi, and only one wicket remaining, an upset appeared likely. But Naseem had other plans, and in only two deliveries, he dashed India’s slim hopes of reaching the final, as well as any permutation and combination that could have helped the Men in Blue.

Naseem walked out following Haris Rauf’s dismissal, Pakistan’s third wicket in seven deliveries. Afghanistan had one foot in the door after Rashid Khan bowled the dangerous Shadab Khan and Farooqi took two wickets in the next over. And stepped into the second one when Fareed Ahmed removed Khushdil Shah and Asif Ali in the match’s penultimate over. But Naseem stood in the way of Afghanistan’s most memorable victory, and for the first time in his young career, the 19-year-old made more noise for his batting than his bowling.

“Naseem’s sixes remind us of Miandad’s and Afridi’s last-over sixes. All our bowlers bat a lot in the nets. You never know which bowler will win you matches; all of them have the calibre to win you matches with the bat,” Shadab, adjudged Player of the Match, said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

With the victory, Pakistan gained two more points, bringing their total to four, and securing a spot in the final against Sri Lank on Sunday. India has yet to register a single point in the Super 4, and despite the fact that their campaign is over, they will face Afghanistan in a dead rubber on Thursday in the hopes of finishing the Asia Cup with a consolation prize. India still has nine limited-overs matches at home before heading to Australia for the T20 World Cup, which begins on October 16.

