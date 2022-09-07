Katrina reveals her love story with Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif first met by divine intervention, she reveals.

The actor discusses her love life in the Koffee With Karan season 7 promo video for the upcoming episode, which Karan Johar shared.

In the show, Katrina said, “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over.”

Calling her relationship ‘unexpected and out of the blue’, the actor further shared, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.”

They also added that director Zoya Akhtar was the first person she confessed about falling in love with now-husband Vicky Kaushal. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.

The ceremonies took place in the presence of close friends and family members.

In the Koffee With Karan season 7 episode preview video, Karan Johar interviews the actor about her love life.

In the episode that will air on Thursday, September 8th, Kat would be featured alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddharth Chaturvedi.