Where do India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka stand after epic IND-PAK Super 4 match?

As Pakistan defeated India on Sunday in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2022, the situation changed at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium as Afghanistan and the hosts, Sri Lanka, began the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2022.

Former champions Sri Lanka are hosting the 2022 Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Hosts Sri Lanka, the reigning champions Team, India, Babar Azam’s Pakistan, and Afghanistan all clinched berths in the Asia Cup 2022’s Super 4 round.

Sri Lanka was taken aback when Mohammad Nabi’s Afghanistan defeated the hosts in the Asia Cup 2022 opening in Dubai.

The hosts then overcame the setback by defeating Afghanistan in the opening game of the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 stage.

Team India went into the Super 4 round with their tails up after a thrilling victory over Pakistan in Group A.

The defending champions, however, were outmatched by Pakistan on Sunday, as Rohit Sharma & Co. suffered their first loss of the continental competition. With excellent victories over Afghanistan and India, former champions Sri Lanka and Pakistan are currently atop the Super 4 points standings.

Traditional adversaries In the Asia Cup Super 4 round of competition, India and Pakistan will not compete against one another. India and Pakistan might still face off against each other in the Asia Cup championship game.

The top two slots in the Super 4 round, which will guarantee India and Pakistan’s berths in the final, are up for grabs. It should be noted that teams’ point totals from the first group stage of the Asia Cup do not carry over to the current Super 4 stage. The top two teams from the round-robin round will therefore advance to the 2022 Asia Cup final.