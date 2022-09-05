Mohammad Rizwan in severe injury, to undergo MRI scan

Mohammad Rizwan, the wicket-keeper batsman for Pakistan, will have a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan to ascertain the severity of his injury during the match against India on Sunday.

Pakistan defeated the Indian team by five wickets in the Asia Cup group stage encounter after a tense match yesterday night. Despite having a leg injury, Mohammad Rizwan’s magnificent innings laid the stage for victory.

Mohammad Rizwan got 71 runs off of 51 balls, including four boundaries and two sixes, but the player was uneasy after he went to retrieve the ball in excruciating pain. Despite being in pain, the wicketkeeper-batsman continued to play.

Rizwan will now get a precautionary MRI scan today, according to the PCB (Monday).

According to sources, after the match, Rizwan went to a hospital straight from the stadium.

Chasing 182 for victory, Pakistan achieved their target with one ball to spare in Dubai thanks to a key 73-run stand between Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz (42).

Rizwan was out after his second successive half-century in the 17th over but Khushdil Shah, with his unbeaten 14, and Asif Ali, who made 16 off eight balls, made sure Pakistan got over the line against Arshdeep Singh.