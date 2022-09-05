Pakistan Navy extends relief operations in South Punjab, Sindh

Pakistan Navy relief operations continued nationwide on Sunday and were extended to flood-hit areas of South Punjab and Sindh. The Pakistan Navy hovercrafts and helicopters used to evacuate stranded people to safer places, said the Pakistan Navy spokesperson Rear Admiral Naeem Sarwar in a tweet on the official Twitter handle of Director General Public Relations. He further wrote that the Pakistan Navy teams provided medical assistance and ration to effected populace. The Pakistan Navy relief operations were extended in areas of Rajanpur, DI Khan, Mirpur Khas, Sukkur, Dadu, Sanghar and Sajawal. Meanwhile, KP Minister for Environment and Wildlife Syed Mohammad Ishtiaq Urmar said that utmost target of the provincial government is the speedy rehabilitation of the flood affected people. Talking to different delegations, he said that the government would not tolerate any negligence in the provision of relief and rehabilitation of flood victims. He directed the concerned authorities and public representatives of the local government to extend all possible assistance to flood affected people to prove their patriotism in true sense.