Pak vs Ind second Asia Cup clash today

Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India once again in what is expected to be a thrilling encounter of the Asia Cup Super 4 stage at Dubai International Cricket Stadium today.

The match is scheduled to start at 7pm Pakistan time.

Pakistan pacer Shahnawaz Dahani was ruled out of today’s (Sunday) crucial match against arch-rivals India.

Dahani sustained an injury while bowling in the match against Hong Kong in Sharjah on Friday.

Sources said that Hasnain is expected to fill in for Dahani in today’s match.

Possible Playing XIs

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haris Rauf ,Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.