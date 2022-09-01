Which languages Pakistan’s prime minister can speak?

The storyline surprise that not many of us saw coming is that the prime minister is quadrilingual (or perhaps even penta or hexa lingual). Twitter was taken aback by a video showing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conversing in German with a German family that had been saved from the Swat floods. People are shocked to learn that he may even speak Mandarin, Arabic, and Japanese.

The PM visited flood-affected districts in KP on Wednesday and offered Rs10 billion for their rehabilitation. The premier visited with flood survivors on his tour to Kalam and other areas of Swat, and he spoke to a crowd in both Kalam and Kanju, promising assistance from the federal government in resolving the crisis.

But one video clip from his visit has been doing the round on Twitter since it featured the premier speaking in German.

The official handle of Government of Pakistan wrote, “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to German tourists during his trip to Swat. Prime Minister has assured stranded individuals will be provided all amenities on priority basis.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke to German tourists during his trip to Swat. Prime Minister has assured stranded individuals will be provided all amenities on priority basis.

Some found the video “unsettling.”

this video is just so unsettling why does he know german

Our prime minister can speak GERMAN?

With that thumbs up gesture he looks like that brown uncle who gives everyone career advice at the dinners

“I’m the man behind him. Not understanding a word but still smiling like an idiot ,” somebody remarked.

I'm the man behind him. Not understanding a word but still smiling like an idiot

People praised him for speaking Sindhi, Arabic, Urdu, Punjabi, English and now German.