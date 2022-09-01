Girls remain on top in Federal Board Intermediate results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Wednesday announced the results of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Part-II Annual Examinations 2022.

The girls were hailed for being dominant and clinching top slots in 2022 HSSC exams, in a ceremony held at the FBISE, which was attended by the Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmad as chief guest, Chairman Federal Board Qaisar Alam, position holders, parents and teachers.

According to details, 75,368 regular, private and ex-students enrolled in the HSSC Part II examinations, out of which 61,741 passed with a percentage of 83.35.

In Humanities Group, the first position was secured by Faiza Younis from Islamabad Model College for Girls F-7/2 Islamabad, with 1018 marks, while the second position was clinched by Emaan from Mashal Degree College for Women Wah Cantt with 991 marks.

However, the third position was shared among Maheen Gul from Jamia Tul Mohsanat H-13 Islamabad and Unsa BiBi from Wise School & College for Girls, Wah Model Town Wah Cant with 989 marks .

In Pre-Medical Group, the first position was achieved by Tooba Abdul Basit from Punjab College Attock Refinery Road Rawalpindi with 1081 marks. The second position was taken by Minahil Rashid from Army Public School and College (Girls) Humayun Road Rawalpindi Cantt. with 1077 marks. The third position was secured by Emaan Safdar from Army Public School and College Gujranwala Cantt. with 1076 marks.

In Pre-Engineering Group, the first position was secured by Huda Noor Ahmad from Sir Syed College Wah Cantt with 1071 marks.

The second position was shared between two students including Abdul Rehman Memon and Amal Kashif both from Hamza Army Public School and College (Girls) Stadium Road Rawalpindi with 1070 marks. The third position was clinched by Saaim Ahmed from F.G Sir Syed College, The Mall Rawalpindi with 1068 marks.