BTS Album “Proof” climbs number 1 on Billboard’s World Albums Chart this week. The album has ranked no 1 for four consecutive weeks. BTS ‘Proof’ Peaked on Billboard World Album Chart and the artists are gaining worldwide popularity. The album has also jumped up to 74th on Billboard’s top 200 Album Charts.

The album released on June 2022. “Proof” the album had soared to No. 74 in its 11th consecutive week on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart.

According to Soompi, the septet’s anthology album in no. 1 on World Albums Chart this week with weekly ranking of the most popular albums in United States.

Currently, the artist band’s member Jangkook’s collaboration with American artist Charlie Puth is on Billboard’s ranks 44 on the Hot 100. Two of the BTS’ songs were ranked most popular in the United States.

Following this, BTS began their second chapter, in which the group will carry out team activities and individual activities in parallel. BTS’ J-Hope became the first member of the group to release a solo album, with ‘Jack In The Box’ dropping in July. Soon after, the BTS member went on to perform a solo set at Lollapalooza, as a headliner. Meanwhile, BTS is also set to hold a free concert in October, in Busan, South Korea.